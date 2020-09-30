HUTCHISON, BRAD W.
69, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family Monday, September 28, 2020 at Philip Hulitar Hospice Inpatient Center, Providence. He was the beloved husband of Francine Pingitore for 21 years. Born in Downey, California, he was a son of the late Blayne and Vincenzina (Fasani) Hutchison.
Besides his loving wife Fran, he is survived by two sons; Brad W. Hutchison, Jr. of Johnston and Paolo Hutchison and wife Jennifer of Chandler, Arizona. He was the grandfather of Audrey, Daniel and Charlie Hutchison. He also leaves three siblings, all of California, Shelley Dombroski, Scott and Rocco Hutchison.
Brad received both his Bachelor's and Master's degree from San Francisco State University. He worked with countless adolescents struggling with mental illness for more than 40 years. He was passionate about his work, always wanting to make a positive impact in the lives of others.
Brad was a devoted and committed family man, always putting others before himself. While he was quiet in nature, he had strong convictions. He was an avid sports fan, especially of the NFL. He enjoyed following politics, reading, and listening to the Beetles. In his younger years, he loved surfing at many Pacific beaches and spending time along the California Coast.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial Thursday at 11 a.m. in St. Rocco Church, Atwood Avenue, Johnston. Burial will be private. Calling hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Hasbro Children's Hospital Family Assistance Fund. Please share condolences and memories at WoodlawnGattone.com