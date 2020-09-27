ALLEN, BRADLEY "BRAD"
Bradley Wayne Allen "Brad", passed away at home on 18 September 2020 in Louisburg, NC, at the age of 75. Brad was born in Providence, Rhode Island, to Jeremiah Eugene Allen Sr. and Elsie Irene Allen (Warren). He graduated from Scituate JR-SR High School in June 1963.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Gillian L. Allen, Louisburg, NC. and lovingly remembered by his daughters Elisa L. Allen, Virginia Beach, VA. and Bethany L. Allen, Virginia Beach, VA. His brother, Jeremiah E. Allen Jr, Coventry, RI, his nieces Georgianna and husband Gregory Ludovici, East Killingly, CT. Patia and husband Ken Bertram, Glocester, RI. His nephews Jeremiah E. (Gene) Allen III, Warren, RI, Todd Allen and Christine, Sterling, CT. Jason and wife Courtney Allen, N Scituate, RI. His great nieces and nephews, Nicole Allen, Caroline Bertram, Bradley Allen, Timothy Bertram, Justin Allen, Nathan Allen, and Benjamin Allen.
Brad is preceded in death by his parents, Jeremiah Eugene Allen Sr. and Elsie Irene Allen, his brother David Warren Allen, and his great nephew TJ Allen.
Brad was a 27-year veteran of the United States Navy, most notably serving in the Gulf War and being a Plankowner of the USS San Jacinto (CG-56) and then worked at the Post Office in Norfolk, VA. Upon retirement, he fulfilled his biggest dream of traveling around the United States. Brad was an avid wood worker and Carpenter, loved old cars, photography and a life long supporter of his beloved New England Patriots!
A Military Ceremony will be held at Lake Royale followed by a Celebration of his Life at his home on 24 October 2020.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to St. Francis Episcopal Church, Virginia Beach, VA or the American Cancer Society
.
Brad's family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice Care and all his friends who supported them during his long battle with cancer.
Arrangements are by Strickland Funeral Home & Crematory, Louisburg,www.stricklandfuneralhome.net
.