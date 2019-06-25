|
|
BERG, BRANDI LEE
37, of Middle Street, Riverside, passed away on June 22, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital.
Born in Providence, a beloved daughter of Carl E. and Kathleen (Grant) Berg of Riverside, she was a life-long resident of Riverside.
A Celebration of her Life will be held with Calling Hours in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside on Thursday June 27, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 25, 2019