W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
(401) 433-4400
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Jun. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
W.R. Watson Funeral Home
350 Willett Ave
Riverside, RI 02915
BERG, BRANDI LEE
37, of Middle Street, Riverside, passed away on June 22, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital.
Born in Providence, a beloved daughter of Carl E. and Kathleen (Grant) Berg of Riverside, she was a life-long resident of Riverside.
A Celebration of her Life will be held with Calling Hours in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside on Thursday June 27, 2019 from 3-7 p.m. For full obituary and online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 25, 2019
