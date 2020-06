MOTT, BRANDON, A.41, a resident of Hope, RI, died Monday at Kent Hospital.Born in Providence, he was the son Robert A. Mott of Coventry and the late Carol A. (Conheeney) Mott. Brandon worked as a line cook at Wescott Pizza and was a fan of the New York Yankees.Besides his father he leaves his stepmother, Patricia G. Card-Mott of Coventry; two brothers, Ryan D. Mott of North Kingstown and Christopher J. Card of Hope Valley; a nephew, R. Andrew Mott. He was the brother of the late Robert Mott.His funeral services and burial in Pawtuxet Memorial Park will be private. Online condolences please visit www.trainorfh.com