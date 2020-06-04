Brandon A. Mott
MOTT, BRANDON, A.
41, a resident of Hope, RI, died Monday at Kent Hospital.
Born in Providence, he was the son Robert A. Mott of Coventry and the late Carol A. (Conheeney) Mott. Brandon worked as a line cook at Wescott Pizza and was a fan of the New York Yankees.
Besides his father he leaves his stepmother, Patricia G. Card-Mott of Coventry; two brothers, Ryan D. Mott of North Kingstown and Christopher J. Card of Hope Valley; a nephew, R. Andrew Mott. He was the brother of the late Robert Mott.
His funeral services and burial in Pawtuxet Memorial Park will be private. Online condolences please visit www.trainorfh.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
