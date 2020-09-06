SACCHETTI , BRENDA J. (WHITE)
Age 80, of Narragansett, RI (formerly of Coventry) passed away with family by her side on September 4, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.
She was the beloved wife of the late William R. Sacchetti for 35 years. Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of the late John F. White and Julia (Giordano) White and sister of the late John F. White, Jr. and Audrey J. Bourbonnais.
She is survived by her children, Jason Sacchetti and wife Karin of Coventry and Jill Hague and husband Howard of North Kingstown. Her greatest joys were her six grandchildren - Joseph, Thomas and Sara Sacchetti and Lily, Margo and Brennah Hague and wonderful grand dog, Georgia. Brenda is also survived by a nephew, nieces and many dear cousins.
Brenda was a retiree from the State of RI/Department of Labor and Training and an active parishioner at St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church in Narragansett, RI. Brenda and Bill enjoyed hosting many gatherings at their home with family and lifelong friends. Both in Coventry and Narragansett, she embraced those friendships both old and new until the very end.
Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church, 864 Pt. Judith Rd, Narragansett on Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 11:00 am. A live streaming of the mass may be found on the funeral home Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/QuinnFuneralHomes/live/
Her burial will be private. Calling hours and flowers are respectfully omitted. Due to current safety protocols, church seating capacity is limited. Please wear face coverings.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory to the RI Food Bank or St. Mary's Star of the Sea Church would be greatly appreciated.
