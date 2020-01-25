|
|
TABOR, BRENDA JOYCE
79, of Riverside, passed away on Monday, January 20, 2020.
Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Paul "Ace" Tabor and Dorothy (Silvia) Tabor. She leaves one son, Morris W. Fayerweather, III and two sisters, Jane Walker and Paula Tabor. She was "Aunt" to many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held on Monday at 10:00 AM from the PERRY-McSTAY FUNERAL HOME, 2555 Pawtucket Avenue with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 AM in St. Brendan's Church, Riverside. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery. Calling hours Sunday 2-4. For complete obituary go to www.perrymcstay.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 25, 2020