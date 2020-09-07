1/1
Brenda S.(Homerston) Catanio
1939 - 2020
Catanio, Brenda S.(Homerston)
passed away on August 31, 2020 after a long illness. She was the wife of the late Louis E. Catanio. Born in Quebec, Canada June 30, 1939. She immigrated to Rhode Island with her family in 1952. She was the daughter of the late William S. Homerston and Alice E. Homerston (Willcocks).
She was a member of the AARP and a communicant of St. Gregory the Great Church. Brenda loved to crochet and made Afghans for her loved ones and to donate to many Bizarres.
She is survived by her youngest sister Dawna Lee Ursillo, four grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Including Louise Lagendre who lovingly took care of her for the past several years. She was predeceased by her daughter Robin Lynn Gadoury and her brothers William J. Homerston of Montreal, Canada, Gordon E. (Teddy) Homerston, of Quebec, Canada, Albert J. Homerston of Chepachet, RI. and sisters Cathrine (Kitty) Joseph of Coventry, RI., Dorothy E. (Dolly) DiFranco of Coventry, Mary Francis (Nancy) Brelling of West Redding, Conn., Alice E. Boissonneault of Warwick, RI., and Barbara A. Lyles of Nashville, Tenn..
Her funeral and burial will be private. Donations in her memory may be made to the Epilepsy Foundation of America, 8301 Professional Place West, Suite 230 Landover, MD. 20785-2353, www.donate.epilepsy.com
.

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
September 6, 2020
Miss you Aunty.... Love you...RIP
Louise Legendre
Family
September 5, 2020
Janice Hess
Acquaintance
September 5, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. You always introduced me as your baby sister even as adults. I love you and will be lost without you to tease me and give advice. Now you are with your beloved husband and daughter. All our other family members will be reunited with you too. May you RIP. I will miss you so much big sister!
Dawna Lee Ursillo
Sister
September 4, 2020
RIP Aunt Brenda. Now you will be with your beloved Louie.
Gilda Catanio Bostick
Family
