Cassidy, Brendan Robert39, entered into eternal rest unexpectedly on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at home with his lifetime partner, Joe Paquin by his side. He was born on July 14, 1981 in Burlington, NJ but resided in Warwick for most of his life. He is the beloved son of Robert and Christine Cassidy. He graduated Bishop Hendricken High School in 1999 and studied at Providence College. For complete obituary, please visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com