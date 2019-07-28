|
BEAULIEU, BRIAN D.
74, of Lincoln and Narragansett, a long-time New England newspaperman, died on his birthday, July 21, at Rhode Island Hospital. He had been in a coma since July 18, when he was involved in a one-car accident in Narragansett. Alone in the car at that time, he suffered cardiac arrest, lost control of the car, and struck a stone wall.
He was married for 39 years to Linda Beaulieu, a food writer, cookbook author and restaurant consultant.
Brian worked for the Providence Journal and Evening Bulletin for 28 years, taking early retirement at the end of 2006. He was a copy editor known for his headline writing expertise, and he was a frequent winner of the paper's in-house headline writing contest. He also contributed as a writer and pioneered the classic car feature.
Born in Portland, Maine, he began his career at age 15 covering high school sports in his hometown of Wakefield, Mass. He later served as sports editor of the Wakefield Daily Item for five years. Brian also was a sportswriter at the former Boston Herald Traveler, where he covered several big sports stories, including the Patriots' choice of Foxboro as their permanent home.
Brian also edited the Merrimack Valley Advertiser, a weekly based in Tewksbury, Mass., the North Andover Citizen, and the Westfield Evening News. He was suburban editor of the Woonsocket Call.
A summer resident of Narragansett since 1979, Brian enjoyed driving his 1970 Plymouth Barracuda convertible and listening to early rock'n roll music on his 1970s jukebox. He also was an avid dog lover. Brian and Linda were devoted to their black lab, Pepper, and their beloved cocker spaniel, Beau.
In addition to his wife, Brian is survived by a brother, Gregory, and his wife Barbara of Lynnfield, Mass., nieces Cheryl Ryan and her family of Woburn, Mass., Susan Beaulieu of Wakefield, Mass., and several other nieces and nephews. He was a son of the late F. Ashton and Dorothy Beaulieu and brother of the late B. Alan Beaulieu and Peter C. Beaulieu.
Bellows Funeral Chapel in Lincoln is in charge of arrangements. Funeral services will be private. A celebration of his life will be held at a date to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations be sent to the or your favorite animal shelter.
The family wishes to thank bystanders who came to Brian's aid at the scene of the accident as well as the Narragansett police, Narragansett Rescue team, South County Hospital, and the cardiac care unit at Rhode Island Hospital for all their efforts, the skilled care given to Brian, and especially for the extraordinary sympathetic care given to Linda and the family.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 28, 2019