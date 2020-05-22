Home

Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
Brian F. "Bozwell" Lizotte

Brian F. "Bozwell" Lizotte Obituary
LIZOTTE, BRIAN F. "BOZWELL"
59, of Chepachet, died Saturday at his home. Husband of Laura I. (Sheils) Lizotte. They had been married for 25 years.
Father of Joseph Lizotte, Jessica Silva, Daniel Lizotte, Bridget Lizotte, Haley Lizotte and 10 grandchildren. Brother of Susan DiBlasi, Paul Lizotte, Gail Murry and Neal Lizotte.
A private funeral was held. A Celebration of his life will be held at a later date. For messages of condolence please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on May 22, 2020
