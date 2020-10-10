1/1
Brian J. Hunt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HUNT, BRIAN J.
51 passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Kent Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Charlene V. (Bouthillier) Hunt and a son of James R. and Sheila A. (McEachern) Hunt; father of Noah E. Hunt and brother of Devin A. Hunt. Brian was employed in the shipping and receiving department at Roger Williams Hospital before becoming ill. He was a member of the Diabetes Support Group and the Hillsgrove House. A visitation will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 from 5 – 7pm with a service to follow at 7pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the American Diabetes Association, 260 Cochituate Rd #200, Framingham, MA 01701 will be appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
12
Service
07:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved