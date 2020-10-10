HUNT, BRIAN J.
51 passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Kent Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Charlene V. (Bouthillier) Hunt and a son of James R. and Sheila A. (McEachern) Hunt; father of Noah E. Hunt and brother of Devin A. Hunt. Brian was employed in the shipping and receiving department at Roger Williams Hospital before becoming ill. He was a member of the Diabetes Support Group and the Hillsgrove House. A visitation will be held Monday, October 12, 2020 from 5 – 7pm with a service to follow at 7pm in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Face masks are required and social distancing will be observed. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory to the American Diabetes Association
, 260 Cochituate Rd #200, Framingham, MA 01701 will be appreciated.