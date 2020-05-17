|
|
MULVEY, BRIAN J.
69, beloved husband of Erika Koch, died May 12, 2020. Son of the late John Raymond and Edith (Wood) Mulvey. A Hendricken grad, with a BA from RIC and MLS from URI, he was an educator for more than 40 years, first at Joseph Case High in Swansea and over 30 years as a teacher/librarian for K-6 at Fallon Elementary in Pawtucket. A man of innumerable talents, he was a Past-President of Pawtucket's Community Players, working as an actor, singer, director and creative set designer. Brian also shared his onstage talents with audiences at Ocean State Theatre, Contemporary Theatre Company, Academy Players, City Nights and Little Theatre Fall River. He was a lover of art, music - from Celtic to Sondheim to Zappa, travel (especially Canada), getting lost on country roads with Erika, and a good Tanqueray martini with a side of oysters. Always with a twinkle in his Irish eye, Brian had a passion for life, a desire to learn something new, stories to share with friends and the need to start a new project.
Besides his wife he is survived by brothers David (Terry) Mulvey, Daniel (Joanna Gonzalez) Mulvey, many cousins, nieces and nephews and a posse of friends from the theatre world and Pawtucket school system. As always, love to Rachel and Ben. He was predeceased by siblings Joan (John) McCarthy, John (Sue) Mulvey, Dennis (Peg) Mulvey, Dorothy (Richard) Landry, Janet and Richard Mulvey.
As funeral arrangements are necessarily private, we encourage you to raise a glass from home in his honor and share a memory or two. In lieu of flowers, if desired please consider a memorial donation in Brian's name to The Community Players, PO Box 2302, Pawtucket, RI 02861, or to your favorite library. Please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal from May 17 to May 18, 2020