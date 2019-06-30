Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Francis Xavier Church
79 North Carpenter Street
East Providence, RI
SQUICCIARINO, BRIAN J.
75, passed away Monday, June 24, 2019 at the Cedar Crest Nursing Home.
Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Joseph and Maria Connie (Philips) Squicciarino.
He was the owner and operator of D.E.E. Auto Sales in Cranston for many years before retiring.
He leaves three cousins, Cheryl Masaroco of Pawtucket, Ann Marie Ricci and Maria Zammiello both of Cranston and his longtime friends Ed and Roseanna Cabral. He was the brother of the late Glenn, Alan and Dennis Squicciarino, Sr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at 10:00 AM in Saint Francis Xavier Church, 79 North Carpenter Street, East Providence. Burial will be private. Calling hours respectfully omitted.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 30, 2019
