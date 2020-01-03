|
|
Whewell, Brian L.
64. It is with great sorrow and sadness to announce that Brian passed away on December 29 after a short illness. He was the son of Raymond Whewell and the late Ruth (Shuttle) Whewell. Brian was retired from Electric Boat in Quonset.
Brian is survived by his father Raymond Whewell, brother Paul Whewell and his wife Kathy, nephew William J. Whewell of Hamden, Ct. and niece Katie E. Whewell of Boston, Ma, as well as several cousins and many friends. Services will be private. www.thekeefefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2020