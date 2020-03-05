The Providence Journal Obituaries
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 7, 2020
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Memorial service
Sunday, Mar. 8, 2020
1:00 PM
Shepherd of the Valley United Methodist Church
604 Seven Mile Rd.
Hope, RI
View Map

Brian S. Dyl


1953 - 2020
Brian S. Dyl Obituary
DYL, BRIAN S.
Brian S. Dyl 66, of North Scituate, passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at home. Born in Attleboro, MA, he was the son of the late Stanley and Carol (Vensky) Dyl. He was the beloved wife of Susan (Beach) Dyl. Besides his wife, he leaves his children Shyla Mollo and her husband Travis, Brian N. Dyl and his wife Samantha. He was the beloved Papa to Natalia and Briella Mollo and Elizabeth Dyl. He is the brother of Stephanie Tallo, Stanley Dyl, Jeffrey Dyl and Kevin Dyl. Calling hours will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020, from 1:00 pm-4:00 pm, at the Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home and Crematory, 659 East Greenwich Ave. West Warwick, RI 02893. A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, March 8, 2020, at 1:00 pm at Shepherd of the Valley United Methodist Church, 604 Seven Mile Rd. Hope, RI 02831. Everyone is asked to go directly to the church. For additional information and online expressions of sympathy please visit www.carpenterjenks.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 5, 2020
