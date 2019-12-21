|
SULLIVAN Sr., Brian W.
Cumberland,
Brian W. Sullivan Sr., 66, passed away on Wednesday at home.
Born in Passaic, NJ., he was the son of the late Dr. William Sullivan and Alice (Campbell) Sullivan. Brian has resided in Cumberland for the past 30 years, previously residing in Woonsocket and Virginia.
Brian enjoyed traveling with his sons to sporting events. He was a longtime member of Fore Court Racquet & Fitness Club, Cumberland. He was a collector of antique cars and an avid New England Sports fan.
He was formerly the president of Bancroft/Tretorn and vice president of K-Swiss for 30 years until his retirement.
He is survived by his five sons; Brian W. Sullivan Jr. of North Smithfield; John V. Sullivan of Washington, DC; Spencer M. Sullivan and his wife Kristen Bell of Alexandria, VA.; Chase V. Sullivan of Warwick; and Kelan C. Sullivan of Cumberland. Five grandchildren; Hunter J. Sullivan; Hayden W. Sullivan, Emmett C. Sullivan, Reagan A. Sullivan; and Reese M. Sullivan. One brother Dr. William Sullivan of Myrtle Beach, SC., and three sisters; Suzanne Sullivan-Samay of Saratoga, NY., Dr. Jane Sullivan of Alabama, and Kathy Sullivan of New Jersey, along with several nieces and nephews. He was also the former husband of Judy V. (Veroneau) Sullivan of North Smithfield.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Brian's Life Celebration beginning with Visiting Hours on Monday, December 23, 2019, from 9 AM to 10 AM in the St. John Vianney Church, 3609 Diamond Hill Road, Cumberland. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 AM. Burial will be private. Arrangements are under the direction of J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road Cumberland, RI 02864.
Online Guestbook: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 21, 2019