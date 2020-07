BLAIS, BRIDGET M.77, passed away June 25, 2020 surrounded by her loving family at home in Cranston. She was the wife of the late Francis "Larry" Blais. She was the mother of Brenda Shanley, Norma Mikaelian and the late Paul Blais. Her funeral and burial were private. For complete obituary and to share memories, please visit WoodlawnGattone.com