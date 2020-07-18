1/1
Briggs A. Doherty Jr.
{ "" }
DOHERTY, JR., BRIGGS A.
77 of Rumford, a legacy of the clothing business in Providence for nearly 60 years, passed Monday July 13th, after a brief illness. Beloved husband of Paula (Dunn) Doherty; they were married for 56 years.
Loving father of Courtney (Doherty) Wright and her husband Laurence of Winnetka, IL and daughter, Whitney Doherty and her partner Michael J Meyers of NYC and Ghent, NY; and devoted grandfather of Briggs and Robert Wright and brother of the late Dan D. Doherty of the esteemed House of Doherty in Worcester, MA. He also leaves behind many beloved extended family members and friends of Bill W and his steadfast canine companion, Gracie.
A small family only Private Burial Service was held at Swan Point Cemetery on Saturday July 18th. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory can be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital and AA GSO. For messages of condolence please visit www.andersonwinfield.net


Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
18
Burial
Swan Point Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Anderson Winfield Funeral Home
2 Church St
Greenville, RI 02828
(401) 949-0180
