SILVA, BRUCE A.71, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI. He was the beloved husband of Flora L. (DeCristofaro) Silva. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Anthony and Elena (Carnevale) Silva. Bruce was the loving father of Eric B. Silva, and Gina A. Brigido; cherished grandfather of Giuliana, Milana, Lilly, and Stephen, who were his pride and joy; and brother of Patricia Fioravanti. Mr. Silva was a customer service specialist for Stop & Shop. In retirement he enjoyed visiting family and friends in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Aruba.His funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, American Cancer Society , 931 Jefferson Boulevard, Ste. 3004, Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com