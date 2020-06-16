Bruce A. Silva
SILVA, BRUCE A.
71, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI. He was the beloved husband of Flora L. (DeCristofaro) Silva. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late Anthony and Elena (Carnevale) Silva. Bruce was the loving father of Eric B. Silva, and Gina A. Brigido; cherished grandfather of Giuliana, Milana, Lilly, and Stephen, who were his pride and joy; and brother of Patricia Fioravanti. Mr. Silva was a customer service specialist for Stop & Shop. In retirement he enjoyed visiting family and friends in Florida, Pennsylvania, and Aruba.
His funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, American Cancer Society, 931 Jefferson Boulevard, Ste. 3004, Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 16, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
