BURNETT, DR. BRUCE BROUGHTON
passed away October 12, 2019, at Rhode Island Hospital following a prolonged illness. He had been a resident of Attleboro for over 40 years.
Dr. Burnett was born August 3, 1932, in Summit, New Jersey, the middle son of the late Henry Bowen and Alicia (Broughton) Burnett. The family moved to Warwick, Rhode Island, in 1943, and Bruce attended Warwick Schools. Bruce graduated from Harvard University, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, in 1954. That same year he married Phoebe Ann Johnston of Hingham, Massachusetts, and volunteered for the draft, a two year military obligation which he completed in 1956. He received his Master's Degree in Social Work from Boston University in 1958 and began his storied career at The Emma Pendleton Bradley Hospital in East Providence, Rhode Island. In 1990 he received his Ph. D. in Social Work from the Boston College School of Social Work.
Dr. Burnett was preceded in death by his brother Henry Bowen Burnett, Jr. Dr. Burnett is survived by his second wife, Candice, and children Katherine Burnett Angelini and husband Sam, Thomas Starbuck Burnett and wife Dawn, Susan Lee Burnett, Benjamin Garrison Burnett and wife Isabel, Adam Joseph Burnett, and Alexander Bowen Burnett and wife Erin Dunn, a brother, David Bailey Burnett and brother-in-law Lawrence Bacon, and 13 grandchildren.
A private funeral was held in Swan Point Cemetery Chapel. Donations in Dr. Burnett's memory can be sent to the Flying Pond Improvement Association's Dam Repair Fund, Post Office Box 143, Mt. Vernon, Maine 04352-0143. Full obituary and condolences at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 1, 2019