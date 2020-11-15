Kennedy, Bruce E.

Bruce E. Kennedy passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 22 at the age of 70, after a six year struggle with White Matter Disease of the Brain. He was born in Washington, PA. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Susquehanna University in 1972, then his Masters of Divinity from the Pittsburg Theological Seminary in 1977. He accepted a position with the American Cancer Society in Providence, where he served as its Area Director. After a year-and-a-half in the Leadership Training Program of the American Ethical Union and studying with several Unitarian Universalist ministers, he was fellowshipped and ordained the same at Bell Street Chapel in Providence in 1980, serving as its Minister until 1982. He also ministered to The Mediator Fellowship during this period. Bruce went on to serve UU congregations in the Canadian Maritime Provinces, Dedham, MA, Martha's Vineyard, and Santa Rosa, CA. In his later years Bruce went on to work as a Chaplain with Sutter Hospice, until his retirement in 2014. He was a longtime member of the Henry David Thoreau Society, actively engaged in research on Thoreau's writing. Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Susan Drumm Kennedy (sister to Paul Drumm III of Kenyon's Gristmill), and his beloved son J. Byron Kennedy, both of Santa Rosa, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, James C. and Rae N. Kennedy, formerly of Washington, PA; his sister Rebecca N. Kennedy; and his brother, Robert N. Kennedy. Memorial donations may be made in Bruce's name to the Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Avenue, Montgomery AL 36104



