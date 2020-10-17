1/1
Bruce Ferguson C.
{ "" }
Ferguson C., Bruce
80, passed away peacefully at home on 10/12/2020 with his companion Mary Ann Butcher, and his sister Margaret "Meg" by his side. He was the son of the late James Cecil Ferguson and Margaret (Walton) Ferguson. He is also survived by his son James C. Ferguson and his wife Molly Beck-Ferguson, and his two granddaughters, Lily and Charlotte.
Bruce Ferguson was a graduate of Colby College, 1962, and subsequently served as a lieutenant in the US Navy aboard USS America (CV-66). He became president of Ferguson Perforating, a Providence manufacturing company founded by his father in 1938, in 1972 and remained at the helm of the firm until its sale in 2017.
A past commodore of Wickford Yacht Club, he was an avid sailor and enjoyed both racing and cruising as well as mentoring young sailing enthusiasts.
For more information please visit www.carpenterjenks.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
