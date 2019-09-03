|
|
JACOBSON, BRUCE G.
80, passed away on August 26, 2019 at Rhode Island Hospital surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Cynthia (Mattson) Jacobson, daughters Susan Nester (John), and Christina Laukaitis (Michael), and son B. Gregory Jacobson (Carrie) and eight grandchildren—Catherine and Chase Nester; Brady, Taylor, Eliza and Rosie Jacobson; and Helena and Sarah Laukaitis. He was the son of the late George V. and Evelyn (Johnson) Jacobson.
Bruce will be remembered for his unwavering devotion to his family, sense of humor, passion for cars and music, and making his world prettier by gardening. In his retirement, he became an enthusiastic chef and developed a love for his new homes in Chepachet, RI and Punta Gorda, FL where he could almost always be seen cruising in a convertible. He enjoyed his morning newspaper and bagel sandwich, tinkering with gadgets, woodworking projects, great books, and making his detailed daily to-do lists.
He graduated from Bryant College and served in the Air National Guard. A RI independent insurance agency owner for more than four decades, Bruce spent his life helping others and volunteering in his community. He was Warwick Rotary President, Warwick Chamber of Commerce President, and Scandinavian Home Board President. He was also Warwick Junior Hockey Association Treasurer for more than 20 years and was a longtime member of Pilgrim Lutheran Church where he served on its council. He also volunteered for the Elizabeth Buffum Chace House, Junior Achievement and various political campaigns.
Relatives and friends are invited for visitation on Thursday, September 5, 2019 from 5-8pm at the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave, Warwick. A funeral service will be on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 10:30am in Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 1817 Warwick Ave, Warwick. His burial will be private in Maryland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Children's Hospital Foundation (Children's National Medical Center), 801 Roeder Road, Silver Spring, MD 20910. Please designate on the memo line Fund #44264 ( Research). Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019