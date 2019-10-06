|
Czabanowski, Bruno S.
94, a retired mechanic for Hood Milk, passed away, Friday October 4, 2019, at RI Hospital. He was the husband of the late Maria (Shahanian) Czabanowski. Born in Monasterzyska, Poland, he was a son of the late Jeodor and Jezefa (Krzywek) Czabanowski. Bruno was the beloved father of Josephine Conway (Raymond), Ruth H. Lima (Joseph) and Theodore H. Czabansowski (Linda); loving grandfather of Neil, Michael, Jennifer, Kimberly, Adam, Alexander, Kassandra, Kathryn, Mary-Elizabeth and Nicholas; loving great-grandfather, Madison, Kaylee, Reilly, Audriana, Autumn and Odin. He also leaves 4 sisters and 2 brothers.
His funeral will be held Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 8:45 am from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, followed by a funeral service in St. Vartanantz Church, 402 Broadway, Providence at 10 am. Burial will be in North Burial Ground, Providence. Visiting hours Tuesday 4-7 pm.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 6, 2019