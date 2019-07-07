Home

Winfield & Sons Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
571 W Greenville Rd
Scituate, RI 02857
(401) 647-5421
Calling hours
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
C. Andrew (Andy) Pretzer Ph.D.

C. Andrew (Andy) Pretzer Ph.D. Obituary
PRETZER, C. ANDREW, PhD. (ANDY)
90, died peacefully on July 3, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Elizabeth (Betty) Pretzer, who graduated with Andy from Classical High School in 1946. Andy was the son of C. Augustus Pretzer and Hannah Ruetnik Pretzer. He was born in Scranton, PA and raised in Providence, RI. He had two children, a daughter Nancy Pretzer Lynch and a son, the late Peter Pretzer and seven step-children: Susan Grafe Sahagian, Peter Grafe, Michael Grafe, Thomas Grafe, Rosemary Grafe Carley, Robert Grafe and Alan Grafe. He also had eighteen grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. Andy received his bachelor's and master's degrees from the University of Michigan, a doctoral degree from MIT and was founder of C.A. Pretzer Associates Structural Engineers. He was of the Christian faith. In his lifetime he traveled with Betty to forty-six different countries and took the Trans-Siberian Railway across Russia. Andy was an avid swimmer with the Senior Olympics and enjoyed tending his rose garden. Funeral service to which relatives and friends are invited will be held Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. in the Winfield & Sons Funeral Home, 571 West Greenville Road, Scituate. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery. Calling hours Tuesday 5:00-8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to Answers in Genesis Creation Museum in Hebron, KY.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 7, 2019
