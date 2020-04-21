Home

Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home
615 Main Street
Warren, RI 02885
(401) 245-6818
C. Arlene (Power) Desisto Obituary
DESISTO, C. Arlene (Power)
age 89, of Barrington, passed away Saturday, April 18, 2020 at Orchard View Manor. She was the wife of the late Emelio DeSisto.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Vincent and Catherine S. (Maguire) Power, she lived in Providence before moving to Barrington in 1952.
A graduate of St. Mary's Academy, Bay View, Class of 1948, she worked as a Bookkeeper for the business she and her late husband owned in Barrington, The Meadow Nursery. Arlene's favorite times spent was with her family especially her grandchildren.
She is survived by her daughter, Jean A. Delaney and her husband Atty. William Delaney of Barrington, her son, Paul A. DeSisto of East Providence; her sister, Martina Maine and her husband Herbert of Cranston, six grandchildren, four great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Vincent Power.
Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, her burial will be private for the immediate family. Public services will be announced at a later date. Arrangements are in the care of the Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home, Warren. To send a tribute, please visit: www.wilbur-romano.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2020
