GAUVIN, C. EDWARD
91, of Cranston, passed away on Monday, October 12, 2020, at HopeHealth Hospice, Providence. He was the beloved husband of the late Jean E. (Romeo) Gauvin. Born in Ashton, he was a son of the late Omer and Marie-Ange (Hamel) Gauvin. He was self-employed as a tool designer for most of his life until his retirement. He loved spending time with his family especially his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He is survived by his loving children, Edean Mendonsa of Cranston, Eric Gauvin and his wife Sandra of Cranston and Charles Gauvin and his wife Jane of Putnam, CT. Cherished grandfather of nine and great-grandfather of two. Edward was the brother of Leo Gauvin of West Warwick and Jean Leap of Warwick and predeceased by nine brothers and sisters. Due to CVOID-19, Mr. Gauvin funeral services are private. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.