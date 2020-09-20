1/1
C. Richard Koster
KOSTER, C. Richard
Age 82 of Jamestown, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Jane (Woods) Koster for 40 Years. Born in Providence, he was a son of the late H. William Koster and Margaret (Knowles) Koster.
Richard was a graduate of Cushing Academy and Bryant University where he majored in finance. During a 34 year career with Cherry & Webb, Richard served as Personnel Director, Director of Purchasing and Branch manager. After retiring, Richard spent five years as Director of Purchasing for the Preservation Society of Newport County and served on the boards of The Rotary Club of Jamestown and the Thames Science Center in Newport.
Richard served as Treasurer for many years on the Beavertail Lighthouse Museum Association, the Jamestown Humane Society and the West Reach Homeowners Association.
Richard joined the Marine Corps in August 1958, completing Advanced Infantry Training at Parris Island. He was honorably discharged from the U.S. Marine Corps after six years of active and reserve duty.
In addition to his wife, Jane, he leaves behind three loving children, Kimberly Olivier (Robert), Rick Koster and Kathleen Koster; and three devoted grandchildren, Michael, David and Jennifer. Richard is also survived by many caring nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his two brothers, H. William Koster Jr. and John Knowles Koster.
Richard was kind and thoughtful with a sharp sense of humor. He enjoyed kayaking, golfing, camping and skiing, and sharing a lovely meal with his family before a night of theatre.
Richard's memorial service and burial will be private.
Kindly omit flowers. Contributions may be made to Beavertail Lighthouse Museum Association, P.O. Box 83, Jamestown, RI 02835 or the Humane Society of Jamestown, P.O. Box 681, Jamestown, RI 02835.
Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.


Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 20, 2020.
