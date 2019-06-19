|
|
FAY ESQ., C. VINCENT
89 passed away peacefully on June 16, 2019 at home surrounded by his children, their spouses and grandchildren. His passing on Father's Day seemed appropriate as whenever he was asked what he wanted for Father's Day, he would always respond with "peace and quiet" and his passing away on that day seemed appropriate, giving him what he nearly always attained: the last word.
He was the husband of 62 years to the late Virginia Eaton (Wood), whom he missed dearly. Son of the late Michael Charles Fay and the late Maryellen McGuinn McGorman of Ballymena, Ireland. Brother of M. Madeline McGrath and Imelda V. Shea, he was predeceased by his siblings: the late Most Reverend John Patrick "Jack" Fay, Michael Anthony, and his sister, Sheila Sullivan. He leaves his sons: Stephen P. Fay (Diane), Mark T. Fay (Ellen), Christopher E. Fay, Esq. (Anne); daughters Moira E. Fay (his caregiver) and Kara M. Fay, Esq.; his former daughter-in-law, Jean Fay; and his loving grandchildren: Shannon (Andrew) Ewing; Stephanie (Jeff) Bell; Brian (fiancé Jennifer Costa); Eric; Christian, Mia and Amelia Fay; and Liam, Kierden and Ashley Drury.
Born in Providence and raised during the Great Depression to Irish Immigrants, he grew up in South Providence and Smith Hill; was a parishioner and altar boy at St Mary's on Broadway, and received a full academic scholarship to LaSalle Academy, from which he graduated in 1947. As a teenager he was an air raid warden during WWII, tapping on neighbor's windows to shut lights off during threats. He enjoyed warming up his brother Anthony before semi-pro baseball games; riding the trolleys when he had spare change, and groundskeeping and golfing at Triggs Memorial Park. A huge Ted Williams fan as a boy, Vin's homage poem was published in the Boston American.
A graduate of Providence College, in 1952 he enlisted in the Navy to proudly serve his country on the USS Hornet as an enemy ship and submarine tracker during the Korean War. Following the war he was a sales representative for Narragansett Beer before attending Georgetown University School of Foreign Service. He was a juvenile probation officer for the State of RI when he met the love of his life, Virginia Eaton Wood. Vinny and Ginny, as they came to be known started their family on River Avenue in Providence before settling in Western Cranston, amidst the farms and woodlands.
In order to ensure a better life for his 5 children, he enrolled in Suffolk University law school, traveling to Boston 3 nights a week (in the pre-95 days) while working 3 part time jobs to earn his law degree in 1967. He started his law practice in Cranston where he was a two term Councilman at Large as well as a probate judge. Over the decades, Vin was a true gentleman lawyer, dignified and well-respected, growing his practice to the current Fay Law Associates and eventually retiring at 87 and with 50 years active in the RI Bar Association and contributing to various civic and religious activities.
Nurturing the mind, body and soul would define Vin's approach to life. He was a dedicated Catholic, weekly church attendee and a reader for decades at St Anne's Cranston as well as providing pro bono services to the church, serving as basketball coach and participating in committees and fundraisers. "Without faith, what do you have?" would often be said. Vin was an avid golfer for the better part of 80 years and knew every nook and cranny of every RI course. Vegetable gardening was his passion, producing legendary tomatoes. He created the most incredible apple pies, Irish bread and scones.
A man who instilled integrity, kindness & a strong work ethic to his children, he also supported his wife's equal rights advocacy & and endorsed (as he himself would say, he had no choice) her use of the house as an occasional stray animal sanctuary.
A true gentleman with leading man good looks and a touch of blarney, his passion as a singer post war lead to an actual vinyl recording of his talent.
He placed family, parental guidance, and doing the right thing before all else. He maintained order in his home from his favorite chair a short distance from the TV or radio for the sporting event of the day; with a cold beverage and handful of peanuts nearby. He enjoyed nothing better than a June night listening to Irish music with his bride. He filled the house with Irish music & Lone Ranger radio broadcasts all summer.
Visiting hours from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, 6/20/2019 at the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road (Rt. 117) Warwick. His funeral will be held on Friday, 6/21/2019 at 8:30 a.m., from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home followed by a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Apostles Church, 800 Pippin Orchard Road, Cranston. Burial will be in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter with military honors.In lieu of flowers, donation to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI. 02904, HopeHospiceRI.org or LaSalle Academy, 612 Academy Avenue, Providence, RI. 02908 lasalle-academy.org would be appreciated. For directions, and online condolences, please visit www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on June 19, 2019