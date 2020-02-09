|
|
Woodhouse, Caleb Randall
Caleb R. Woodhouse died peacefully on January 28, 2020 in Providence at the age of 87. Caleb was born in Flushing, New York and moved to Little Compton, RI as a teenager, where he spent much of his life. He attended Phillips Academy Andover, Brown University, and earned his PhD in Medieval History from The University of California, Berkeley. He had a distinguished career teaching history at college levels and high school for over 30 years. While at Worcester Academy for 20 years, Caleb impacted hundreds of lives as an instructor, advisor, mentor, and coach. He leaves behind his wife of 20 years, Alesandra; his daughter Ingeborg and her partner Fred; his son Erik and wife Kim; his brother Hilary and wife Helen. He leaves three grandchildren, Liam, Meghan, and Sam. He is predeceased by his mother, Betty Burroughs Woodhouse and brother, Brierly.
Caleb will be remembered for his love of tennis, a devotion to singing and good music, intense scholarly commitment to history and classical studies, and his extraordinary talent for reciting from memory, at length, poetry and prose.
A funeral service will be held on February 14, 2020 at 11:00 AM at St. Andrew's by-the-Sea, 182 Willow Avenue, Little Compton. Online guest book at AuclairFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 9, 2020