SOTIRAKOS, CALIOPE (Stamatakos)
89, passed away at home Monday September 7, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of Michael Sotirakos. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late George and Ifigenia (Vavoulis) Stamatakos.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her children; George Sotirakos and wife Doreen, Christina Rotkin and husband Larry, Ernest "Taso" Sotirakos and wife Angelyn, four grandchildren, Melissa, Stacy, Alexandra and Michael and one great-granddaughter Aubrie. She was the sister of Nicholas and Leon Stamatakos and the late Bessie Poulos.
Together with her husband, they founded Weinorama Restaurant in Cranston. She was a hard working woman and great wife, mother and grandmother who loved her family and enjoyed helping others.
Her funeral and VISITATION will be held Wednesday morning from 9-10:15 a.m. in "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. in the Mihailides Center, the temporary worship space of the Greek Orthodox Church of the Annunciation 175 Oaklawn Avenue, Cranston, RI 02920. Burial will be private. Face coverings are required and social distancing will be observed, seating is limited. Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Church or Hope Hospice 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904. Please share condolences at WoodlawnGattone.com