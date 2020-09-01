1/1
Camella (Moretti) Johnston
1920 - 2020
JOHNSTON, CAMELLA (Moretti)
99, passed away at home August 30, 2020. She was the wife of the late Lloyd Johnston. She was a daughter of the late Michael and Marie Moretti. Camella is survived by her devoted daughter Evelyn E. Sarro, 5 grandchildren, Joseph Sarro, Gina Carlucci, Maria Enright, Diana Roy and John Sarro, 6 great-grandchildren, 8 great-great-grandchildren and was preceded in death by one great-grandson. She is survived by one sister, Evelyn Padula.
Camella's funeral will be held Saturday at 8:45 a.m. from "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home 600 Pontiac Avenue Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary Church, Cranston. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery. Calling hours Friday 4-7 p.m. For full obituary please visit WoodlawnGattone.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Woodlawn-Gattone-Remington Funeral Home Inc
600 Pontiac Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 421-0289
