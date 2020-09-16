1/1
Camille J. (Gizzarelli) Martini
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Camille's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MARTINI, CAMILLE J. (GIZZARELLI)
81, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. She was greeted by her late husband George, her parents, Edward and Marie Gizzarelli and her beloved sister, Dolores. Please join us at a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, September 18. 2020 at 10am in St. Veronica Chapel, 1035 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett, celebrated with her daughters, Susan McGillivray, Donna Averill and her husband John; her grandchildren, John, Brittney, and Haley; and her loving sister, Janet Santos in California. Burial will be private. To view the Mass live please visit, https://livestream.com/stm/stv-funeral . For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Veronica Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved