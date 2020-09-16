MARTINI, CAMILLE J. (GIZZARELLI)
81, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020. She was greeted by her late husband George, her parents, Edward and Marie Gizzarelli and her beloved sister, Dolores. Please join us at a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, September 18. 2020 at 10am in St. Veronica Chapel, 1035 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett, celebrated with her daughters, Susan McGillivray, Donna Averill and her husband John; her grandchildren, John, Brittney, and Haley; and her loving sister, Janet Santos in California. Burial will be private. To view the Mass live please visit, https://livestream.com/stm/stv-funeral
. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com
.