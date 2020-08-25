LONGO , CAMILLE M. (D'ELIA)
75, of Anoka Avenue, Barrington, died peacefully on August 23, 2020. She was the wife of the late Louis A. Longo.
Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Peter and Philomena (Pompeii) D'Elia, she was a lifelong resident of Barrington.
Mrs. Longo was a collector for the State of Rhode Island Division of Taxation for 20 years before retiring in 2009.
Camille was a graduate of Bryant University Class of 1964. She was a communicant of Holy Angels Church and enjoyed spending time with her loving grandchildren.
She is survived by a son, Christopher Longo and his wife Cara of Barrington and two grandchildren, Cadence and Cooper Longo. She was the mother of the late Carin C. Longo.
Her funeral service will be held on Thursday August 27, 2020 in the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 1 p.m. Calling hours are Thursday 11-1 p.m. A private family burial will follow in Santa Maria del Campo Cemetery, Upland Way, Barrington.
Flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Camille's memory to Hope Hospice & Palliative Care of RI, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI, 02904 would be deeply appreciated. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com