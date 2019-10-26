Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Rita's Church
Walton County, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Cappy Testa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Cappy Hickey (Kathryn) Testa


1951 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Cappy Hickey (Kathryn) Testa Obituary
Testa, Cappy (Kathryn) Hickey
Cappy (Kathryn) Hickey Testa, 68 years old, of Seagrove Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on October 3, 2019. she grew up in Barrington, the daughter of George W. Hickey III and Ellen Agnes (Lucier) Hickey, both of Nashua NH, and is survived by her husband of 47 years, Alfred (Fred) Testa, sisters Ellyn Hickey Broccoli and Emmy Hickey and brother George W. Hickey IV. she received her BA degree from URI, where she was a member of the Ramettes. She was an artist and a crafter whose works sold locally. She Never Met a Stranger.
A funeral Mass will be held on 11/16/19 at 11 AM at St. Rita's Church in Walton County, Florida.
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Cappy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.