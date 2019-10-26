|
|
Testa, Cappy (Kathryn) Hickey
Cappy (Kathryn) Hickey Testa, 68 years old, of Seagrove Beach, Florida, passed away peacefully at home on October 3, 2019. she grew up in Barrington, the daughter of George W. Hickey III and Ellen Agnes (Lucier) Hickey, both of Nashua NH, and is survived by her husband of 47 years, Alfred (Fred) Testa, sisters Ellyn Hickey Broccoli and Emmy Hickey and brother George W. Hickey IV. she received her BA degree from URI, where she was a member of the Ramettes. She was an artist and a crafter whose works sold locally. She Never Met a Stranger.
A funeral Mass will be held on 11/16/19 at 11 AM at St. Rita's Church in Walton County, Florida.
Published in The Providence Journal from Oct. 26 to Oct. 27, 2019