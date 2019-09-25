|
|
LANKFORD, CAREY
76, passed away peacefully on September 23rd. He is survived by Sharon, his wife of 51 years, and their children Kristin Koch (Robert, children Ryan and Ashley), David (Daisey, children Sara and Evan) and dog Winston. An informal open house reception to honor Carey will be held at Peace Dale Congregational Church in Peace Dale, RI on Saturday, September 28th between 2 and 4 pm. For full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 25, 2019