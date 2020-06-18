DE SIMONE, CARL
75, of Providence, passed away at Miriam Hospital on June 13, 2020 after a brief illness. Born on May 31, 1945, in Crediton, Devonshire, England, Carl was the son of the late Vincent De Simone and Elisabeth (Fischer) De Simone. He graduated Classical High School in 1963, URI in 1967 and Brown University in 1972, with an MA in German Literature. Carl began his lifelong career as a teacher in Switzerland, where he also became a loving father to his daughters, Noa and Gioia. After returning to Providence with his family in the late 1970's, Carl worked for a while in the family business, New England Egg Service, until he resumed teaching in the Providence School System, teaching History and English at Classical High School until his retirement. Carl was also a talented actor and singer, performing with numerous local theatre and music groups including the Providence Civic Chorale. His favorite and most popular role was Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof. In recent years he was a devoted soloist and chorister at Saint Mary's Church in Cranston. He remained active in the community in his later years, bringing his support and generosity to groups like WGBH, PBS, WWF (World Wildlife Federation), NA (Narcotics Anonymous) and LGBTQ equality. He also never stopped sharing his love of languages, history, culture and the arts through teaching at Hamilton House, an adult learning exchange in Providence and several senior centers. Carl was known for his warmth, intelligence, humor, caring, vibrant personality, and many talents such as singing, acting, cooking, and sewing. He loved a good laugh and made others laugh with him. Carl is survived by his daughters Noa De Simone of Brooklyn, NY and Gioia De Simone of Warwick, RI as well as his younger brother Peter De Simone of Cambridge, NY along with many beloved family members and dear friends.
Visiting hours will be held on Saturday June 20th in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, from 8:00a.m.-10:00a.m. Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial Saturday at 11 a.m. in Saint Mary's Church, Cranston St, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, please send a donation to Hamilton House, 276 Angell Street, Providence, RI 02906 or historichamilton.com. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 18, 2020.