Carl E. Perelman
PERELMAN, CARL E.
88, died Tuesday, June 10, 2020 at Tamarisk Assisted Living. Born in Providence, a son of the late Charles and Eva (Kurzman) Perelman, he had lived in Warwick for one year, previously a longtime resident of Cranston. He was a retired truck driver and worked for various companies in Rhode Island. Carl was an avid Boston sports fan, especially for the Red Sox.
Devoted father of Richard Perelman of Cranston and Linda Brennan (Peter) of River Forest, IL. Dear brother of Samuel Perelman (Donna) of Narragansett. Loving grandfather of Laura, George, Martha, Phoebe, Max and Lucy. Longtime friend of Edna Rubin.
Funeral services will be private with burial at Lincoln Park Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to Tamarisk Assisted Living, 3 Shalom Drive, Warwick, RI 02886. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 11, 2020.
