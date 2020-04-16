|
PELLEGRINO, CARL J.
73, of Audubon Lane, Coventry passed away April 13, 2020 at home. Born in Charlotte, NC, he was the son of the late John and Nancy (Bass) Pellegrino.
Carl was a database system engineer for FM Global for 32 years before retiring. He was also a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.
He was the father of Carl J. Pellegrino, Jr. and his wife Nicole and April Pellegrino and her companion Christopher Tracey; grandfather of Giada, Giuliana and Giavanna Pellegrino, Connor Perry and Jonathan Tracey and former husband of Kathleen (Trudell) Pellegrino.
Funeral services will be private with a Memorial Mass to be held at a later date. For online condolences, visit www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 16, 2020