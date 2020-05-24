|
MANCUSO, CARL, M.
With great sadness the family of Carl M. Mancuso announces his passing on May 20, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Carl was the beloved husband of Deborah A. Mancuso (Saccucci) for forty-six years. Born in Providence, he was the eldest son of the late Carlo and Ruth (Kruger) Mancuso. He is predeceased by his brother, Richard Mancuso.
The world has lost a very special man. People were drawn by his kindness, generosity, courage, and strength. Affectionate and well respected, his extraordinary qualities will always live in our hearts. A real life superhero, Carl was an all-star athlete and an avid skier, sharing his love of sports with his family. He was retired after a career spanning over four decades in banking and finance. Known for his frisbee-sized pancakes and enjoyment of Sunday morning jazz (any day of the week), Carl was just as comfortable helicopter skiing in British Columbia as he was grilling or caring for his meticulously green lawn. Words cannot express the absolute love he had for his family. Carl will remain very much alive in the memories of those who loved, respected, and treasured him.
He also leaves his two sons, Jason Mancuso of NJ; Eric Mancuso and his husband, Daniel Brickley, Esq. of NY. He is predeceased by his youngest son, Chad Mancuso. In addition, he leaves behind a brother-in-law, Dr. Michael Saccucci and his wife, Bonnie; a sister-in-law, Lori Paterson and her husband Kenneth; and six nieces and a nephew: Heather, Brianna, Amy, Mariel, Jennifer, Jeremy, and baby Emilia. His funeral and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to the Chad M. Mancuso Scholarship Fund, c/o Nardolillo Funeral Home, Inc. at 1111 Boston Neck Road, Narragansett, RI 02882. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 24, 2020