Carl R. Toothaker


TOOTHAKER, CARL R.
Riverside, RI Carl Russell Toothaker, 101, husband of the late Carolyn L. (Drake) Toothaker, died Feb. 22, 2019 in Providence. Carl is survived by his loving sons, Robert C. Toothaker, David B. Toothaker and Barry C. Toothaker, loving daughters-in-law Jeanette, Debby, and Susanne, his six grandchildren, and nine greatgrandchildren. Arrangements by Buckmiller Thurston Mengacci Funeral Home, 82 Fairview Avenue, Naugatuck, CT. For a full obituary and to leave an online condolence, please visit www.buckmillerthurstonmengacci.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 24, 2019
