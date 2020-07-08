LAURO, CARL S. "STEPHEN"
Of North Kingstown, RI passed away on July 4, 2020 at the age of 70. He was predeceased by his parents Vincent J., Sr. and Antonetta M. Lauro and his younger brother Vincent J. Lauro, Jr.
Stephen was a kind, gentle soul who was a staunch Catholic, loving son, brother, friend, and a dedicated, fully committed educator to the children of Providence. This man was also an accomplished cabinet maker, great car enthusiast and avid boater who enjoyed nothing more than entertaining family and friends on Narragansett Bay.
Stephen is survived by his sister, several cousins, a special "Italian Family", extended family and friends both here and in Italy and his "Dante".
A special thank you to Fr. Victor Silva and Fr. Carl B. Fisette.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday July 9th at 11:00 a.m. in St. Bernard's Church, 275 Tower Hill Rd., North Kingstown. A graveside burial with social distancing will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hope Health Hospice, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 or to St. Bernard Church, 275 Tower Hill Rd., North Kingstown, RI 02852.
