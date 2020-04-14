Home

Carla Castro
More Obituaries for Carla Castro
Carla I. (Antola) Castro


1927 - 2020
Carla I. (Antola) Castro Obituary
Castro, Carla I. (Antola)
92, passed away on Saturday, April 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert Cristofani and the late Joseph Castro, Sr. Born in Lucca, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Armando and Tina (Giunti) Antola.
Mrs. Castro was a dedicated communicant of Sacred Heart Church in East Providence. She enjoyed doing crafts, crocheting and spending time with her family.
She is survived by a daughter, Mary Jane Dion and her husband, Wilfred, of Pawtucket; a stepson, Joseph Castro, Jr. of North Providence; three grandchildren, Christopher, Michael and Nichole Dion; four great-grandchildren, Isabella, Sophia, Joshua and Gabrielle and a sister, Giovanna Pellegrini of Italy.
Interment at Mount St. Mary Cemetery, Pawtucket, will be private. Visitation and floral tributes are respectfully omitted. Funeral arrangements are entrusted with WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 14, 2020
