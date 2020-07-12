Eaton, Carla Williams Wright

Carla Williams (Wright) Eaton, 84, formerly of Beverly Farms, MA, Fryeburg & Southport, ME, passed away July 4 in Boothbay Harbor, ME.

Born April 11, 1936 in Providence, RI, daughter of Carlos & Virginia (Williams) Wright of Providence, and a 10th generation direct descendant of Roger Williams, founder of Rhode Island. Predeceased by husband Albert S. Eaton, Sr. & brother Allen G. Wright of San Anselmo, CA. Survived by daughters Deborah W Eaton of Edgecomb, ME, Johanna Eaton Rioux & husband Nicholas of Wiscasset, ME, son Albert S Eaton, Jr. & wife Betsy of Center Conway, NH.

Raised in Providence, she attended Lincoln School, class of '53 & graduated from Chamberlain School of Retail Fashion in Boston.

Most known for her passion of knitting for which she won numerous awards & received national recognition. An avid knitter starting at age five, Carla knit socks for the Red Cross which were sent overseas to soldiers fighting in WWII. She was a member of the Embroiderer's Guild of America & The Knitting Guild of America, of which she started a Maine chapter. As a member of the Fryeburg Historical Society, she worked with her husband as co-curator of the Fryeburg Fair Farm Museum & belonged to Christ Church Episcopal in North Conway, NH.

After graduating from Lincoln School, Carla worked for years as class scribe, staying in touch with classmates, writing for the school newsletter & helped organize class reunions. In 2004 she was awarded the Lincoln School distinguished Alumnae Award.

Committal will be at Swan Point Cemetery, Providence, RI.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store