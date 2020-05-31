Woodward, Carla

Carla Mathes Woodward died on Monday, May 18, after a long illness. Born in Providence in 1946, she was the second daughter of Stanley F. and Betty Parks Winslow Mathes. She was a "lifer" student at Lincoln School, from which she graduated with the Class of 1963.

Carla's innate sense of design and art appreciation was honed by her training in art history, first at Wellesley College and later at Brown University, where she earned her Master's Degree. Her professional career included service at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston; Wellesley College; and the Museum of Art, Rhode Island School of Design, where she enthusiastically organized and taught in the Education Department. Her aesthetic sensibilities translated personally into her love of gardening and home design. Gifted with a lovely soprano voice, she sang for many years in the choir at her parish, St. Martin's Episcopal Church, Providence.

Carla enjoyed being with her family and is survived by her daughter, Julia Woodward, Worcester, Massachusetts; her sisters Linda Jacobs of Bokeelia, Florida, and Glenna Moalli, of New London Connecticut; and a number of nieces and nephews.



