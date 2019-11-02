|
|
SLATER, CARLEEN
78, of Cumberland, passed away Saturday, October 26, 2019. She was the fiancé of Peter Swierk. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Carl and Mildred (Berg) Shepherd. Before retiring in 2000 Carleen was an Administrative Assistant for Tech Industries in Woonsocket.
Besides her fiancé, she is survived by two children, Michael Lynch (Deisi), and Sally Lynch; and one granddaughter, Carleen Grace Le. She has one surviving sister Emily Tramonti, and two late sisters Shirley Anderson, and Dorothy Levesque. Carleen enjoyed the simple things in life, movies, reading, going out to eat, computer games. And most of all quite times at home. She was a person with a generous, warm and caring heart. And of course a great sense of humor.
Her funeral will be held Tuesday November 5th at 9am from the O'Neill Funeral Home, 3102 Mendon Road, Cumberland, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11am in Saint Joseph's Church, 1303 Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are kindly invited. Visiting hours Tuesday 9:00am-10:15am prior to the Mass in the O'Neill Funeral Home. www.oneillfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 2, 2019