CALABRESE, CARLO
92, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on December 3, 2019. He was the husband of the late Angelina (Foline) Calabrese. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Saverio and Mary (Alberico) Calabrese.
Carlo worked as a Letter Carrier in downtown Providence for 35 years prior to his retirement. He was a member of the Sons of Italy, Knights of Columbus, Dillon Council. He was an avid golfer and bowler, and a diehard Yankees Fan. He loved to cook and was an excellent baker especially baking his egg and wine biscuits and Pizzelle.
He is survived by his children Donna M. Danese and Dennis Calabrese (Jill). He was the loving grandfather of Danielle Danese (Eric) and Derek Danese (Courtney) the great grandfather of Milo and Cora Sheridan the sunshine of his life. He was the uncle of Judy and Raymond Fontaine and Karen Ardenti. He was the brother of the late Pasquale Calabrese and Rosaria Fontaine.
His funeral will be held on Friday December 6, 2019, calling hours will be 9:30 to 11A.M. in the A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St. Providence, followed by a Funeral Home Service at 11 AM. Burial with Military honors will be in Highland Memorial Park Cemetery, Johnston. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St. Providence 02904.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 5, 2019