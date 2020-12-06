1/1
Carlo Ciasullo III
1930 - 2020
CIASULLO, III, CARLO
90, Chief Warrant Officer, USA (Ret.) of East Greenwich, died on December 3, 2020, peacefully at home. He was the husband of the late Doris (Wilson) Ciasullo. Visit hillfuneralhome.com for full obituary.

Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
Memories & Condolences
December 5, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Prayers go out in your time of loss.
Paul Caianiello
Friend
December 5, 2020
Carlyn, so sorry to hear of your dad's passing.
Barbara Brennan Napolitano
December 5, 2020
Sympathy Gift courtesy of Christine Ramker. Group of 10 Memorial Trees Planted In Loving Memory of Carlo Ciasullo, III.
Christine Ramker
December 4, 2020
Carl was like a dad to me. His daughter Carlyn and I were basically friends from birth. We lived a house away from each other. Carl was there for good time and bad. When I lost my dad he was there, my mom he was there and most recently my husband he was there. The Ciasullo's have always treated me like one of there own. The family dinners on Sundays these past 2 years have really gotten me through some hard times. I love them all. I send my sympathies to his sisters and brother also. Rest in peace you have protected us long enough and my guess is you still will. Love you Carlo Ciasullo III
Lori Percivalle
Friend
