Carl was like a dad to me. His daughter Carlyn and I were basically friends from birth. We lived a house away from each other. Carl was there for good time and bad. When I lost my dad he was there, my mom he was there and most recently my husband he was there. The Ciasullo's have always treated me like one of there own. The family dinners on Sundays these past 2 years have really gotten me through some hard times. I love them all. I send my sympathies to his sisters and brother also. Rest in peace you have protected us long enough and my guess is you still will. Love you Carlo Ciasullo III

Lori Percivalle

Friend