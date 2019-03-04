|
DiPIETRO, JR., CARLO
87, of North Providence, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 1, 2019. He was the husband of the late Margaret A. (Halley) DiPietro and the son of the late Carlo and Mary (Rao) DiPietro, Sr.
He is survived by his loving children, Joseph C. DiPietro, Donna M. Pepe and her husband James, Sheril A. Carbone and her husband Michael, Sandra L. Pescarino and her husband Robert, and Carla J. Campanelli and her husband Russell.
Funeral from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Thursday at 9:15 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in St. Thomas Church, Providence. Burial will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 – 8:00 pm. Visit NardolilloFH.com for complete obituary and online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 4, 2019