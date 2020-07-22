SABETTI, DEACON CARLO J.
of Greenville, loving husband, father, and grandfather, died peacefully on July 17, surrounded by his wife and children. Carlo, the only child of John B. and Grace (DiIorio) Sabetti, was born in Providence on Sept. 6, 1939. He will be greatly missed by his wife of 59 years, Kathleen (Casey) Sabetti, and his children, Sarah (Bill) Nottage of Cranston, Tony (Susan) Sabetti of Murphy, TX, Mary (Rick) Torres of Cranston, Margaret (David) Papineau and Katey (Steve) Tillinghast of Greenville, and Ellen (Nick) Russo of Scituate. He is also survived by twenty-two grandchildren and one newborn great grandaughter.
Carlo was brought up in East Providence, graduating from East Providence High School and the University of Rhode Island. He was an electrical engineer and began his career at Bell Labs. He worked in Sales and Marketing for the Philips Corporation for over 35 years. During those years, he earned an MBA from Bryant College. He earned a second Masters degree from Providence College at the age of 70. He loved Sacred Scripture and spent endless hours reading and studying scripture and delighted in the chance to share his knowledge through classes he taught in the parish. Carlo was a member of St. Philip Parish since 1967, and was involved in many ministries in the parish both before and after he was ordained a Permanent Deacon in the Diocese of Providence in 1982. He served as a volunteer chaplain at the ACI in Cranston for 20 years. He was honored to serve as St. Philip Parish Manager when appointed by the then pastor, Bishop Robert Evans.
Visitation Friday, July 24, 2020 from 5-8pm in St. Philip Church, 622 Putnam Pike, Greenville. A concelebrated Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11am in St. Philip Church. Seating capacity limits, social distancing guidelines and other public health directives (i.e., use of facemasks) will be in place for the Visitation and Mass. Burial in St. Francis Cemetery will be private. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to his favorite charities, Maryknoll Fathers and Brothers, PO Box 302, Maryknoll, NY 10545-0302, Glenmary Home Missioners, at glenmary.org/donate
or Mercy Ships, PO Box 1930, Lindale, TX, 75771.
For Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com